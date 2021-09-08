BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (8 September, 2021): Vax Passports for Churches, Biden's Plan for Delta & More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 09, 2021
https://twitter.com/Mickeegee2020/status/1434613485833498627

https://libertarianhub.com/2021/09/06/traffic-deaths-surged-to-38680-in-2020-despite-americans-driving-13-less-miles/

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/australianz/new-zealand-supermarkets-take-knives-off-shelves-after-extremist-stabbing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJNL2jg_Diw

https://twitter.com/Church_Militant/status/1435636142586662913

https://twitter.com/fidmart85/status/1435428711868735496

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1435614839569895427

https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1435579032477765633

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1434883134277963779

https://twitter.com/MaryMargOlohan/status/1435570371726618625

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/571199-south-dakota-governor-issues-executive-order-restricting-access-to?rl=1

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1435225491489820674

https://youtu.be/F6Ve9oWPEWM

https://twitter.com/SocialistAnyDay/status/1435482447202951170

https://youtu.be/umQNuklLXe8

https://twitter.com/osler78/status/1434155109693468682

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/09/man-convicted-of-infecting-8-people-with-covid-will-be-jailed-for-5-years.html

https://gab.com/SomeBitchIKnow/posts/106852267180841525

https://twitter.com/Alpha_Mind7/status/1434866361541529600

https://pjmedia.com/culture/marktapscott/2021/09/05/espn-fires-veteran-producer-who-refused-covid-vaccination-n1476188

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/pentagon-scientists-develop-microchip-that-detects-covid-before-symptoms-when-placed-under-skin/ar-BB1fChwa?ocid=st

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/antivaxmomma-sold-fake-vaccination-cards-could-get-verified-ny-state-database

https://gloria.tv/post/37x3FZofzzve4UNs9a9GpTGKN

https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/07/letter-to-a-covidian-a-time-travel-experiment/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/australian-state-plans-lock-out-unvaccinated-while-florida-doctor-refuses-treat-them

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1434638309762949124

https://twitter.com/FiveTimesAugust/status/1434869223499747328

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/new-mu-covid-variant-now-found-in-49-u-s-states/ar-AAO9Uf6

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-nadhim-zahawi-says-october-firebreak-restrictions-could-be-brought-in-if-booster-jab-programme-is-not-done-well-12401061

https://www.foxnews.com/world/australia-debuts-new-orwellian-app-using-facial-recognition-geolocation-to-enforce-quarantine

https://twitter.com/CaldronPool/status/1434821362762207236

https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1434931094399295491

https://summit.news/2021/09/07/police-firefighters-in-la-form-group-to-resist-vaccine-mandates/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vigano-considerations-on-the-great-reset-and-the-new-world-order/

https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-victoria-police-surround-ripponlea-synagogue-over-reports-of-illegal-gatherings-in-lockdown/64f1d43f-1dce-4102-985c-dcd2f4b3807e

https://theconversation.com/police-access-to-covid-check-in-data-is-an-affront-to-our-privacy-we-need-stronger-and-more-consistent-rules-in-place-167360

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/breach-of-trust-police-using-qr-check-in-data-to-solve-crimes-20210903-p58om8.html

https://nypost.com/2021/09/07/nih-to-study-how-covid-19-vaccine-impacts-menstrual-cycle/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow

https://superu.net/video/ff98e9ca-8a74-4eb3-903b-224fae0a85c3/?t=3

https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/08/watch-covid19-11-graeme-macqueen/

https://summit.news/2021/09/08/jimmy-kimmel-returns-to-amplify-debunked-ivermectin-story-attacks-alex-jones/

https://www.zmescience.com/science/this-ivermectin-bullshit-has-got-to-stop/

https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOFB25AAL0V20C21A1000000/

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-cdc-endorsed-use-of-ivermectin-for-afghan-refugees

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8383101/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dr-robert-malone-tucker-carlson-mrna-vaccine-technology-risks/

https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/571084-whopping-70-percent-of-unvaccinated-americans

https://www.ncregister.com/features/rome-theologian-discusses-the-vaccine-mandate-green-pass-and-conscience-exemptions

https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2021/09/pope-says-to-trust-science-calls-vaccines-a-sign-of-hope/

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/gone-too-far-taliban-paints-over-george-floyd-mural-kabul

https://catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2021/09/08/german-priest-challenges-covid-jabs-and-lgbt-agenda-gets-forced-out-of-parish/

https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-doctors-grave-warning-for-israel/

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1435635717078671362

https://twitter.com/AaronGenest/status/1435311988658380801

https://twitter.com/AllisonLHedges/status/1435573173920141317

https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/1435180640484397056

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1435354550248960009

https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy