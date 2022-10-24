Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis Encyclical 2020 In Episode 35 the new encyclical “Fratelli Tutti” by Pope Francis is discussed.
Is this encyclical setting the stage for what is to come?
Is it getting rid of your individuality for the sake of the common good?
Does it do away with private property for redistribution of wealth among the poor?
