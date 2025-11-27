BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Malachi Martin: In the Shadows of the Vatican
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1143 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 2 days ago

Former CIA operations officer Robert Marro Jr. pens a gripping memoir about his close friend and confidante, the famed enigmatic exorcist, bestselling author, and Vatican insider Malachi Martin.

In this riveting firsthand account, Robert Marro Jr. pulls back the veil on the life of the mysterious and controversial Reverend Dr. Malachi Martin. Over the course of their decade-long friendship, Martin revealed secretive details of the Vatican’s efforts to combat Stalinist Iron Curtain governments during the Cold War. Martin also revealed to Marro previously unknown details of the controversial Third Secret of Fatima, which to date has still not been fully disclosed, despite Vatican protestations to the contrary. Marro also sets the record straight on Martin’s status as an ex-Jesuit priest and alleged womanizer. Martin was not only a renowned exorcist who literally fought the demons of Hell—he was a Dead Sea Scrolls archeologist, Cold War Vatican spy, and advisor to three popes. In Malachi Martin, Marro pulls back the curtain on the only priest who could legitimately be called “The Indiana Jones of the Catholic Church

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFUg7_wW-KM

Keywords
vaticanmalachi martinin the shadows ofrobert marro jr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy