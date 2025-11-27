Malachi Martin: In the Shadows of the Vatican

Former CIA operations officer Robert Marro Jr. pens a gripping memoir about his close friend and confidante, the famed enigmatic exorcist, bestselling author, and Vatican insider Malachi Martin.



In this riveting firsthand account, Robert Marro Jr. pulls back the veil on the life of the mysterious and controversial Reverend Dr. Malachi Martin. Over the course of their decade-long friendship, Martin revealed secretive details of the Vatican’s efforts to combat Stalinist Iron Curtain governments during the Cold War. Martin also revealed to Marro previously unknown details of the controversial Third Secret of Fatima, which to date has still not been fully disclosed, despite Vatican protestations to the contrary. Marro also sets the record straight on Martin’s status as an ex-Jesuit priest and alleged womanizer. Martin was not only a renowned exorcist who literally fought the demons of Hell—he was a Dead Sea Scrolls archeologist, Cold War Vatican spy, and advisor to three popes. In Malachi Martin, Marro pulls back the curtain on the only priest who could legitimately be called “The Indiana Jones of the Catholic Church

