The Daily Wire: Border Crisis is Even Worse Than You Think. Here’s what we uncovered.

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"Unlike the Biden administration, I went to the southern border and saw a full-blown humanitarian crisis unfolding." The Daily Wire recently traveled down to the southern border to investigate the ever-evolving border crisis. While the Biden administration continues to downplay the crisis—and refuses to even label it as such—we witnessed it firsthand. Now, we’re going to share with you what we uncovered.
For more original investigative reporting, be sure to become a Daily Wire member over at https://www.dailywire.com