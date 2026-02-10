BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Battles near Volchansk & Border Crossing at Nesterne - Rybar's Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Battles near Volchansk and Border Crossing at Nesterne — Rybar's Analysis📝

On the Burluk direction, the "Northerners" conducted attacks on several front sections during winter. The most fierce battles unfolded in the vicinity of the liberated Volchansk and on the eastern flank of the direction.

➡️In January, the Russian Armed Forces took control of Staritsa and Symonivka, while fighting continues in the neighboring Grafske. To the west, assault units liberated Zelene by February 1st, marking the beginning of a new stage of combat operations in the front section near Lypci.

➡️In the central section, Russian units fought in the ruins of Volchanski Khutory and expanded their control zone on both banks of the Volchia river.

The North Guard units are also seeking to push the AFU out of Nesterne. Battles for this village began soon after liberating Dehtarne, and it currently remains in the "gray zone".

➡️On the eastern flank, Russian Armed Forces units are leveling the control zone along the Zarubinka — Kolodeznoe line. In early February, troops made significant advances near Dvurechanske, and a week later, units from the 83rd and 344th motorized rifle regiments liberated Chugunivka.

📌 Currently, battles in this direction are conducted primarily with limited forces, and attacks are local in nature and do not pursue strategic goals. North Guard units are pressuring AFU positions along the entire border, forcing the enemy to divert reserves from more critical directions.

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainian smo
