© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** GLOBALISTS HAVE AWAKENED A SLEEPING GIANT ** America’s Silent Majority Stepping Up To Monitor Upcoming Elections! – Adams/Byrnes/Lindell/Tucker/X22/Peters
Follow
2
Share
Report
194 views • December 18, 2021
** PUT UP OR SHUT UP, NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT AGAINST FUTURE ELECTION FRAUD **
** Citizen’s Vigilance during Elections in Virginia made the difference.
** Gen. Flynn Exclusive: 10 INDISPUTABLE FACTS on the 2020 Election That Argue for Audits
-The Western Journal, Michael Flynn 30/Jul/2021
https://www.westernjournal.com/gen-flynn-exclusive-10-indisputable-facts-2020-election-argue-audits/
-- Gen Michael Flynn: “Get involved, citizen. Your actions at the local level can and will have a national impact. May God bless and protect the United States of America!
It’s an oft-quoted saying: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.”
A fact is something done, an action performed or an event or circumstance that actually occurred. Essentially, facts are indisputable truths about people, places and events.
The one seminal event that continues to fester like a boil on the American psyche is this past Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election. Why does it continue to fester? It festers because people of all stripes and backgrounds believe there were elements of election fraud, misrepresentations of the truth, dishonesty due to lawfare and, in certain cases, severe obstruction by politicians at all levels of government.
-- Cont'd --
** Overhaul American Elections, The Regime Wants Us to Forget- We Won’t
- The Stew Peters Show, 16/Dec/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/overhaul-american-elections-the-regime-wants-us-to-forget-we-wont/
-- The Regime – and by that we mean the establishment of both parties – the Regime wants you to forget about what happened in 2020. They want you to forget how countless laws were changed in key swing states to enable ballot harvesting, mail-in voting with no signature verification, and ballot collecting with no security measures and no reliable chain of custody. They want you to forget how every betting market had Trump had over 90% odds to win, when suddenly every state had its counting slow to a crawl or shut down entirely, with bizarre excuses like “burst pipes” to explain what happened. They want you to forget about the thousands of ballot irregularities that investigators immediately discovered, which were glossed over or simply ignored in the race to certify the results. They want you to behave like cattle, and blissfully imagine that America is still a real democracy even if the rules are changed to guarantee that the correct party always wins.
We can’t forget what they did, and on this program, we won’t forget what they did. But the most valuable thing we can do is seize this brief window of time to change our laws and secure our elections so that 2022 and 2024 don’t simply repeat the strategy we saw last year.
Seth Keshel is a former military intelligence army captain who has been studying and publishing trend data and exposing rampant fraud all over the country – Keshel has specific action items he’d like to discuss and he joined the show.
** Youngkin Wins – BUT WAIT – the criminal Marxists have a hidden card…. the fix is in… they plan on coming up with hundreds of thousands of fake votes…
- General Dispatch, 02/Nov/2021
- Article: https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/youngkin-wins-but-wait-the-criminal-marxists-have-a-hidden-card-the-fix-is-in-they-plan-on-coming-up-with-hundreds-of-thousands-of-fake-votes/
-- Don’t count our Marxism just yet… One county is preparing, waiting to see how many fake votes they need before they announce how many they have for their man. If we don’t let them steal the vote, meet Virginia’s new Lieutenant Governor. Damn, this is looking good for freedom… She is a good second to Youngkin… is she not…
** Citizen’s Vigilance during Elections in Virginia made the difference.
** Gen. Flynn Exclusive: 10 INDISPUTABLE FACTS on the 2020 Election That Argue for Audits
-The Western Journal, Michael Flynn 30/Jul/2021
https://www.westernjournal.com/gen-flynn-exclusive-10-indisputable-facts-2020-election-argue-audits/
-- Gen Michael Flynn: “Get involved, citizen. Your actions at the local level can and will have a national impact. May God bless and protect the United States of America!
It’s an oft-quoted saying: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.”
A fact is something done, an action performed or an event or circumstance that actually occurred. Essentially, facts are indisputable truths about people, places and events.
The one seminal event that continues to fester like a boil on the American psyche is this past Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election. Why does it continue to fester? It festers because people of all stripes and backgrounds believe there were elements of election fraud, misrepresentations of the truth, dishonesty due to lawfare and, in certain cases, severe obstruction by politicians at all levels of government.
-- Cont'd --
** Overhaul American Elections, The Regime Wants Us to Forget- We Won’t
- The Stew Peters Show, 16/Dec/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/overhaul-american-elections-the-regime-wants-us-to-forget-we-wont/
-- The Regime – and by that we mean the establishment of both parties – the Regime wants you to forget about what happened in 2020. They want you to forget how countless laws were changed in key swing states to enable ballot harvesting, mail-in voting with no signature verification, and ballot collecting with no security measures and no reliable chain of custody. They want you to forget how every betting market had Trump had over 90% odds to win, when suddenly every state had its counting slow to a crawl or shut down entirely, with bizarre excuses like “burst pipes” to explain what happened. They want you to forget about the thousands of ballot irregularities that investigators immediately discovered, which were glossed over or simply ignored in the race to certify the results. They want you to behave like cattle, and blissfully imagine that America is still a real democracy even if the rules are changed to guarantee that the correct party always wins.
We can’t forget what they did, and on this program, we won’t forget what they did. But the most valuable thing we can do is seize this brief window of time to change our laws and secure our elections so that 2022 and 2024 don’t simply repeat the strategy we saw last year.
Seth Keshel is a former military intelligence army captain who has been studying and publishing trend data and exposing rampant fraud all over the country – Keshel has specific action items he’d like to discuss and he joined the show.
** Youngkin Wins – BUT WAIT – the criminal Marxists have a hidden card…. the fix is in… they plan on coming up with hundreds of thousands of fake votes…
- General Dispatch, 02/Nov/2021
- Article: https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/youngkin-wins-but-wait-the-criminal-marxists-have-a-hidden-card-the-fix-is-in-they-plan-on-coming-up-with-hundreds-of-thousands-of-fake-votes/
-- Don’t count our Marxism just yet… One county is preparing, waiting to see how many fake votes they need before they announce how many they have for their man. If we don’t let them steal the vote, meet Virginia’s new Lieutenant Governor. Damn, this is looking good for freedom… She is a good second to Youngkin… is she not…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.