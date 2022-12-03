The Fallen Watchers: A seed War on "Answers for our Time," with Jesse Knock, Chosen Few & Dr. S Pidgeon

From centuries old, the powers that be have hidden much of our true history. Anything that goes against Darwinism is hidden. The agenda to erase giant skeletor remain; the Nephilim from the public is evidently because they do not support the biblical narrative and this is why we find ourselves today in the biggest cover up today with the mark of the "[email protected]" in human history. Make no mistake this is a "seed war" since the time of the fallen watchers to this generation, especially since the last 3 years to where we find ourselves now. These giants or hybrids have an element of truth within every global culture and our guest, Cook Islander "Chosen Few" from New Zealand will pay testament to this fact. The big elephants has always been in the room, but it requires Biblical knowledge to unveil. Its all about genetics; two seeds / species at war; the wheat verses the tares; good and evil.

Hosea 4:6 "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because you have rejected the knowledge, I will also reject you, that you shall be no priest to me: seeing you have forgotten the Torah of your Elohiym, I will also forget your children.

"Knowledge up people" - YOUR fait will determine and require absolute concrete Biblical knowledge to furnace unshakable faith to endure these uncharted times. Study to show yourself approved unto God.