PATRIOTS.VETERANS. MUSICIANS. Jimmy Levy and Hi-Rez: Faith over Fear.

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It is important to support our Patriots in the music industry who are spreading the kind of messages that can influence the masses in a positive way.
Another great song from Jimmy Levy and Hi-Rez. Faith over Fear
Go give them support and like there video here:
https://youtu.be/5rPwuSW0buE