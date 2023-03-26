Every morning a deer knocks on a woman's window. The reason will melt your heart! (with subtitles)

Kind Animals
March 5, 2023
reuploaded with subtitles
A family lives in Norway, to which an unusual guest comes every morning. The handsome deer comes to the window of the house and patiently waits for people to wake up. Such an attachment of a wild animal arose for a reason. Once his family saved his life. Deer meat is a delicacy, and delicious dishes are made from it. That is why deer are in particular demand among hunters.
