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Enjoy this, we have a FUN president! | Greg Kelly
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24 views • October 15, 2020
Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly reacts to President Trump's 'fun' campaign rallies, and describes why supporters of The Donald should enjoy this period of time as the calendar approaches Election Day 2020. - via Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV
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