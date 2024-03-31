Create New Account
Befriend the life-giver, JESUS, not the life-taker, LUCIFER; A THOUSAND PEOPLE SEE JESUS AFTER RESURRECTION: his murderers are panicked MVI_9299-301,4merged
EK the Urban Yeti
254 Subscribers
29 views
Published 18 hours ago

This is the day to rejoice and be exceedingly glad! HE HAS RISEN. DEATH, FOR THOSE WHO LOVE GOD, IS BUT A SHADOW, WITH NO SUBSTANCE. Almost a thousand people see Jesus after he rose from the dead. His murderers have a vastly greater problem, of their own making, on their hands.

godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioncrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast supperelevationtranscendencebetrayaliniquityblisseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencyparadise guidelaying ones life down for ones friends

