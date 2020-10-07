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Doomsday Covid Cover Story - Are Top Officials Inside Site R and Cheyenne?
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53 views • October 07, 2020
Oct 6, 2020
TRUNEWS
Doomsday Covid Cover Story: Are Top Officials Inside Site R and Cheyenne? - Today on TruNews, we discuss the troubling significance of the Joint Chiefs of Staff going into quarantine along with President Trump and his nuclear football carrier. We detail the eery events in recent weeks, and how the emergency military powers inherited by the Commander-in-Chief at the beginning of the Pandemic could be used, and may be in use now, before the election to win a war against China or another competing superpower. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/06/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/doomsday-covid-cover-story-are-top-officials-inside-site-r-and-cheyenne
https://www.trunews.com/
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xJb0CEDvlVwR/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
TRUNEWS
Doomsday Covid Cover Story: Are Top Officials Inside Site R and Cheyenne? - Today on TruNews, we discuss the troubling significance of the Joint Chiefs of Staff going into quarantine along with President Trump and his nuclear football carrier. We detail the eery events in recent weeks, and how the emergency military powers inherited by the Commander-in-Chief at the beginning of the Pandemic could be used, and may be in use now, before the election to win a war against China or another competing superpower. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/06/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/doomsday-covid-cover-story-are-top-officials-inside-site-r-and-cheyenne
https://www.trunews.com/
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xJb0CEDvlVwR/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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