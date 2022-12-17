THIS POLLEN SURE LOOKS A LOT LIKE COVID19 DOESNT IT? ARE WE REALLY SO SURE ABOUT WHAT WE THINK WE KNOW?

I know that's what they told us... but we know how they lie.. and NEVER tell the truth... about ANYTHING. With non "vaccinated" people now coming down w spike proteins and bad D-dimer tests, we have to at least consider the possibility this has at least a binary component that is environmental. Possibly the shots enable whatever the environment is infecting everyone with? Just some thoughts to consider. As a plant consultant and mushroom grower, first thing I saw when I saw the clots was "mycellium". What do you guys think? I mean, just becuz mRNA paints them in a bad light doesn't mean they were telling the truth about it. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.