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firstpost Russia Gas Germany Starts to Turn the Lights Off Firstpost
Firstposthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZOzAEzzhNY
https://www.facebook.com/cnnnews18/videos/1247923592625649
Russia Makes Germany Turn the Lights Off | Firstpost
Germany’s nightmare is beginning to come true. Russia putting a near-end to gas supplies to Europe has translated into Germany employing some desperate energy rationing measures. Watch to know more.