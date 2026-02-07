BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
GERMANY 🇩🇪 AND THE RELEASE OF THE EPSTEIN FILES [TRANSLATED EXCERPT]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
12 views • 21 hours ago

Epstein Akten veröffentlicht: Über drei Millionen Seiten für alle frei zugänglich [translates to Epstein files released: Over three million pages freely accessible to everyone]


The release of numerous documents from the Epstein files is sparking heated discussions online. However, these discussions also include AI-generated images and false accusations: https://www.tagesschau.de/faktenfinder/epstein-files-fakes-100.html


Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln (pronounced [ˈvɛstˌdɔʏtʃɐ ˈʁʊntfʊŋk ˈkœln]; "West German Broadcasting Cologne"), shortened to WDR (pronounced [ˌveːdeːˈʔɛʁ] ⓘ), is a German public-broadcasting institution based in the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia with its main office in Cologne. WDR is a constituent member of the consortium of German public-broadcasting institutions, ARD. As well as contributing to the output of the national television channel Das Erste, WDR produces the regional television service WDR Fernsehen (formerly known as WDF and West3) and six regional radio networks.


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=n9961xu2ZMc


Special thanks to VMEG


https://www.vmeg.ai/u/2020239677252059136

germanyepstein files releasevmegtranslated excerptwdm
