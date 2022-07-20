What Does Anthony Fauci's Announced Retirement Tell Us About the Globalists' Plans?

Anthony Fauci has confirmed that he plans on retiring from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) by the end of Joe Biden’s term. While this is good news for many freedom-loving Americans, Fauci can do a lot of damage between now and 2024. Why is he waiting until then?





According to Fauci, "I'm going to continue working because I still have a lot of energy and passion about public health, and global public health.” But could there be a more sinister reason why he’s going to retire by the end of Joe Biden’s term as president?





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