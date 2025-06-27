BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chemtrails Task Force Exposes Bill Gates' Bioweapons: "Rare Cancers Surging In Spray Zones"
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
312 followers
191 views • 17 hours ago

RFK Jr.'s newly formed Chemtrails Task Force has just dropped a bombshell. They've quietly tested blood samples from tens of thousands of Americans, across all 50 states.

Then, they did something no agency has dared: they cross-referenced those results with geo-tagged social media footage capturing recent, unexplained aerial spraying events.

The pattern? Chilling. In every hotspot where the skies turned silver and streaked, people's blood showed sky-high levels of barium, strontium, and aluminum, levels never previously recorded in the general population in U.S. medical history.



Tags: Bill Gates, Gates, Chemtrails, Task Force , Geoengineering, bombshell, tested blood samples, tested blood, samples, blood samples, turbo cancer, cancer, RFK, Bioweapons, spraying, mRNA, Depopulation, Democide, aerial spraying, hotspot, barium, strontium, Aluminum

Keywords
cancerchemtrailsgeoengineeringaluminumdepopulationsprayingbariumbill gatesrfkgateshotspotdemocidebioweaponsstrontiumbombshelltask forcesamplesmrnablood samplesturbo canceraerial sprayingtested blood samplestested blood
