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Here You Can Clearly See the Power That the People Have When They Unite!!! Power to the People!!!
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193 views • September 09, 2021
WHEN THE COVID CREW COMES THROUGH FORCING THE SHOT, AND THEY HAVE A MAN PINNED TO THE GROUND, DO THIS:
When the cops tackle a fan on the field and start beating him, the referees called a foul, and then the crowd jumps to the field and beats the cops up.
THAT IS WHAT THE WORLD WITHOUT GUNS NEEDS TO DO, AND AMERICANS WILL BE FORCED TO UP IT A NOTCH OR THEY'LL BE SHOT FOR DOING THE RIGHT THING. PRICELESS
When the cops tackle a fan on the field and start beating him, the referees called a foul, and then the crowd jumps to the field and beats the cops up.
THAT IS WHAT THE WORLD WITHOUT GUNS NEEDS TO DO, AND AMERICANS WILL BE FORCED TO UP IT A NOTCH OR THEY'LL BE SHOT FOR DOING THE RIGHT THING. PRICELESS
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