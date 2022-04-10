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Donbass - 2016. Documentary Anne-Laure Bonnel
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82 views • April 10, 2022
I cannot upload the English Translation but have provided link to original. This is absolutely heartbreaking as you will see within the first 10 minutes. To all those who ask why this tragedy was not uncovered earlier: the residents of Donbass have filed more than 5500 claims to the European Human Rights Court within the last eight years. Not a single one was considered.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8j0tJsKltg&;t=2751s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8j0tJsKltg&;t=2751s
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