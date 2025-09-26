ACIP EXPOSED: NO GOLD STANDARD SCIENCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At ACIP’s second meeting since the unprecedented shake-up at the CDC, explosive remarks from Dr. Robert Malone questioned mRNA technology and the gold standard of inert placebo testing for vaccines. Meanwhile, the legacy media has tried to spin the significance of placebo studies as lacking value.