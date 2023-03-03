Guard Against the Impostures of Pretended Patriotism - General Michael Flynn

We are at war! The shadow government deep state is determined to tear down the foundations of America and reset it to a one world government. General Michael Flynn calls for all Americans to take action and stand up against these dark forces. Will you stand and fight or be forever enslaved?
With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, General Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country His public service included selection and service as a foreign policy advisor to several Republican U.S. presidential candidates (2016) and subsequent appointment and service as the National Security Advisor to President Donald J. Trump. General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards.
Get your copy of General Flynn's book: The Citizen's Guide To Fifth Generation Warfare - Introduction to 5WG
