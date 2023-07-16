Create New Account
A Spirit Guide & A Voice While Seeking The Voice of God Through "Silence"
Last Day Deceptions
Interview with Stephanie Griffin Ministries…

Heidi was a Bible -believing Christian, then someone told her she could hear God's voice if she practiced silence. But it was not the voice of God that spoke or manifested itself to her.

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesgodjesushealingyogadivinationsdagenesishomeopathyreikiworshipself improvementtcmmeditation musicayurvedaguided meditationhealing musicchiropractic medicinedark deception

