Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee on Why the "Vaccine" Glows!

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In this video former Pfizer quality control worker Melissa McAtee shares photos of the glowing vials. She also reveals that the employees who are in charge of mixing the contents of the vials don't even know what's in them!
Article: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/pfizer-whistleblower-melissa-mcatee-vaccine-glowing-and-what-happened-when-she-confronted
Video: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/pfizer-whistleblower-melissa-mcatee-vaccine-glowing-and-what-happened-when-she-confronted