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Naomi Wolf warns “Canadians, especially the children, are at risk of forgetting what a Free Canada looks like.”
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140 views • January 22, 2022
Naomi Wolf is the prolific author of such books as The End of America and Give Me Liberty. She warns, as governments use the pandemic to justify the suppression of civil rights, that we are in the throes of ’Step Ten’ of the 10 steps to fascism. It is URGENT that we act immediately to end the takeover of our freedoms and bodily autonomy.
Video “Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever More: https://librti.com/page/view-video?id=1564
Naomi Wolf’s website: https://drnaomiwolf.com/
Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
ARTICLES:
Is it Time for Intellectuals to Talk About God? https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/is-it-time-for-intellectuals-to-talk
Thinking Like a Tyrant: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/thinking-like-a-tyrant
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SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Video “Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever More: https://librti.com/page/view-video?id=1564
Naomi Wolf’s website: https://drnaomiwolf.com/
Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
ARTICLES:
Is it Time for Intellectuals to Talk About God? https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/is-it-time-for-intellectuals-to-talk
Thinking Like a Tyrant: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/thinking-like-a-tyrant
****************************
SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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