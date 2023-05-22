https://gettr.com/post/p2hn2qca56e0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
Free Miles Guo这首歌在很多国家排名第一。马上要推出一首新歌，叫13579计划。
The song Free Miles Guo charted at number one in many countries. A new song will be released soon called 13579 Plan.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
