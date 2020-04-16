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The Active Denial System 'Direct-Energy Weapons' has been Activated for Civilian Protest!!
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333 views • April 16, 2020
The ADS is known for its ability to briefly and intensely heat the topmost surface of the skin without actually harming the human target. In most cases, therefore, it’s not found to be harmful to the exposed individual. In fact, that characteristic, along with its long range, makes it a very effective non-lethal weapon.
The effects of the ADS have been tested by conducting studies spanning more than 15 years and involving more than 13,000 exposures from volunteers. According to the US’ Non-lethal Weapons program, the use of V-MADS on individuals demonstrates a minimal risk of injury and high effectiveness.
Although adverse reactions are quite rare, exposure to these types of high-energy beam may cause blisters in certain victims. Some studies also suggest that the long-term effects of V-MADS exposure may lead to cancer or even death
The effects of the ADS have been tested by conducting studies spanning more than 15 years and involving more than 13,000 exposures from volunteers. According to the US’ Non-lethal Weapons program, the use of V-MADS on individuals demonstrates a minimal risk of injury and high effectiveness.
Although adverse reactions are quite rare, exposure to these types of high-energy beam may cause blisters in certain victims. Some studies also suggest that the long-term effects of V-MADS exposure may lead to cancer or even death
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