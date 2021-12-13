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Trouble To The Wicked; Good Things To The Righteous - Proverbs 13:21 (NIV)
21 Trouble pursues the sinner,
but the righteous are rewarded with good things.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The sinners are pursued while the righteous are rewarded.
You can be chased or you can be chaste.
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