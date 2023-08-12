Create New Account
As if He Knew He Might Die - Heartfelt Words of Hezbollah Martyr to his Beloved Daughter - Before his Death
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
As if he knew he might die 😢

In the heartfelt words of Hezbollah martyr

Ahmad Ali Qassas, RIP 🙏

a legacy is passed down to his oldest daughter Fatima.

Their bond transcends time 💔

Heartbreaking

Here is an article about his death:  

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/beiruts-southern-suburb-mourns-martyr-ahmed-qassas




