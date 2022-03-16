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People forget the body does not tolerate low blood sugar very well- Dr. Berkowitz in Gary Null diabetes documentary
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84 views • March 16, 2022
Dr. Keith Berkowitz offers an informative presentation on diabetes. Lots of clarification in a short time.
- role of refined grains and saccharin in the growth of diabetes
-explanation of what exercise works, weight training very good
- role of refined grains and saccharin in the growth of diabetes
-explanation of what exercise works, weight training very good
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