2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 87

After a week of Christmas cheer and then a week at the border with Christie Hutcherson, we're back to tell it like it is!

Let's start 2023 out with a huge dose of reality. No kid gloves, no carefully selected phrases so as not to offend, if it's truth, put your big boy and girl pants on and listen. If Jesus doesn't return in 2023, we have one chance to stop this madness and restore sanity to this world and to bring freedom back to this country.

We are going to lay out the tyranny that we've all been under for at least the last three years and some say many more than that. Tyranny that impacts every area of our lives. We know that some people REFUSE to see the writing on the wall. They have been suffering from Mass Formation Psychosis. A very real mental imbalance that does not let sufferers see reality. They could also be suffering from a variation of Stockholm Syndrome. How else can you explain the way some people are defending everything from the Death Jab to the fake climate crisis to the money laundering war in Ukraine.

