⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine - 1300, Nov 22, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(22 November 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Donetsk direction, units of Russian forces continued their offensive, while repelling enemy counterattacks. More than 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehicles and 5 enemy motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, units of Russian forces have hit an enemy mechanised company near Vodyanoye. In addition, 3 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operating near Pavlovka have been destroyed. The enemy has suffered more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 armoured vehicles.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, a mechanised infantry company of the AFU advancing to attack near Novosyoloskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) has been hit by pre-emptive artillery fire. Further active action by Russian forces have halted and dispersed the AFU unit. The enemy has suffered more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 5 motor vehicles.





◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, Russian troops have thwarted an attempt by the AFU mechanised infantry company reinforced by foreign mercenaries to attack from the area of Stelmakhovka. As a result of the shelling, the enemy have suffered up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries. 3 armoured vehicles and 3 pick-up trucks have been destroyed.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 11 command posts of the AFU near Chuguyev, Kislovka, Krakhmalnoye, Berestovoye and Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Pobeda, Dobrovolye, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Sadovoye, Tokarevka, and Dudchany (Kherson region). In addition to 63 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 136 areas.





💥Two Ukrainian Buk-M1 self-propelled system and a munition depot have been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Within the counterbattery warfare, one battery of U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems has been neutralised near Kolesnikovka (Kharkov region). One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Minkovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two AFU mortar platoons have been eliminated near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence means near Nikolskoye and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊In total, 333 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,549 unmanned aerial vehicles, 390 air defence missile systems, 6,758 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 901 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,611 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,320 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.





⚠️Kiev regime continued its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. During 21 November, the AFU artillery fired eight large-calibre shells into the industrial zone of the nuclear power plant. The attacks were launched from AFU-controlled Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region). The hostile firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack. The radiation environment near the nuclear power plant remains normal.