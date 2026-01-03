BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇺🇸 🇻🇪 U.S.–Venezuela Tensions: Video Compilation of the Caracas Attack on President Maduro
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
313 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 2 days ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com – Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Watch the full Caracas attack video showing the shocking Venezuela attack on Maduro and the dramatic Maduro arrest attempt. This attempt to detain Maduro highlights the Caracas detention operation, explosive moments, and the non-lethal Maduro attack captured on camera.

Stay updated on U.S.-Venezuela tensions, the ongoing Venezuela political crisis, and the latest developments in Venezuela conflict news and Venezuela crisis today. See the Venezuela president detention, Maduro taken into custody, and the high-stakes Venezuela president operation unfold in real-time.

This Maduro attack footage and Venezuela attack compilation provides critical insights for anyone following Maduro arrest latest news, Maduro drone attack, or the response of American Patriots for God and Country. Don’t miss the Caracas explosion video and Caracas explosion news showing why this event is dominating Venezuela breaking news.

Watch till the end for the full sequence of events and share your thoughts on how this affects U.S.-Venezuela tensions news and the future of Venezuela.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" - President DONALD J. TRUMP


https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115830428767897167


SIDE NOTES: 'Operation Absolute Resolve': The above photo posted by Trump shows Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima headed to New York.

● Launched at 10:46PM EST Jan. 2nd in Caracas

● 150 Aircraft (Helicopters, F22s, F35s, F18s, EA18s, E2s, B1 Bombers, Other Aircraft, & many remotely piloted drones)

● Boots on the ground


Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all, stay Godly… PEACE! ✌️


AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

• Christian Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/christian-clothing

• Made in USA: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

• All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

• Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

• Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

• Three Percenters: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters

• Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear


SUBSCRIBE ⬇️

Stay connected on your favorite platforms:

• Telegram 🟦: https://t.me/APFGAC

• Rumble 🎥: www.Rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

• Substack 📰: https://AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry.Substack.com/

• Truth Social 🟪: https://TruthSocial.com/@APFGAC

• BitChute ▶️: www.Bitchute.com/channel/American-Patriots-for-God-and-Country

• Brighteon 🌟: www.Brighteon.com/channels/APFGAC


💰 DONATE ⬇️

Support the mission and help us keep creating content:

• PayPal 💳: www.PayPal.me/AmericanPatriotsApp

• Locals 🌐: https://AmericanPatriotsGodCountry.locals.com

Keywords
american patriots for god and countryvenezuela attack on maduropresident maduro attackcaracas attack videomaduro assassination attemptus-venezuela tensionsmaduro attack latest newsvenezuela president attackmaduro assassination attempt 2026caracas explosion newsvenezuela crisis todayshocking attack on madurocaracas explosion videovenezuela breaking newsmaduro drone attackvenezuela political crisisvenezuela conflict newsvenezuela attack compilationmaduro attack footagemaduro arrest attemptattempt to detain maduromaduro capture attemptvenezuela president detentionmaduro taken into custodynon-lethal maduro attack
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:31U.S.–Venezuela Tensions: Video Compilation of the Caracas Attack on President Maduro

10:41American Patriots for God and County Outro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy