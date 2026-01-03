🇺🇸 🇻🇪 U.S.–Venezuela Tensions: Video Compilation of the Caracas Attack on President Maduro

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com – Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Watch the full Caracas attack video showing the shocking Venezuela attack on Maduro and the dramatic Maduro arrest attempt.

Stay updated on U.S.-Venezuela tensions, the ongoing Venezuela political crisis, and the latest developments.

This footage provides critical insights for anyone following the latest news.

Watch till the end for the full sequence of events.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" - President DONALD J. TRUMP





https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115830428767897167





SIDE NOTES: 'Operation Absolute Resolve': The above photo posted by Trump shows Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima headed to New York.

● Launched at 10:46PM EST Jan. 2nd in Caracas

● 150 Aircraft (Helicopters, F22s, F35s, F18s, EA18s, E2s, B1 Bombers, Other Aircraft, & many remotely piloted drones)

● Boots on the ground





Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all, stay Godly… PEACE! ✌️





