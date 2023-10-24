Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: GUARD GUNS GONE UKRAINE TO ISRAEL!
channel image
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
35 views
Published Tuesday

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Oct 24, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


PRATHER OUTS AMP!

NATIONAL GUARD ARMORIES EMPTY!

MERCS DIVERT GUNS FROM UKRAINE TO ISRAEL!

NUCLEAR WAR RUMOR: REAL, PSYOP OR FALSE FLAG?


Never get stuck in an emergency. Visit our sponsors:

➡ Save $150 on 3 months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com

------------------------


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3rf84z-breaking-guard-guns-gone-ukraine-to-israel.html

Keywords
false flagisraelukraineintelligencepsyoprealnuclear warnational guarddivertemptyampjeffrey pratherprather pointmercsguard gunsarmories

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket