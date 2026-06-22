The situation in Krasny Liman Lyman over the past few days has seen the remnants of the Ukrainian garrison being forced into a fire pocket, as Russian forces recently succeeded in capturing the southern and southwestern parts of the city. The fate of the Krasny Liman garrison has already been decided, while Ukrainian movements outside the city continue. Russia didn't hesitate to destroy the Ukrainian group retreating from the city, hiding in an abandoned Sanatorium building in Shchurovsky on the banks of the Seversky Donets River, which was previously used as a transit base for the Krasny Liman garrison. Su-34 fighter jets dropped FAB-1500 guided bombs, blowing up at least 30 soldiers from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, reports the Russian Ministry of Defense on June 21.

About two days earlier, tactical aviation aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a strong attack on a key military target, a temporary Ukrainian deployment point in the populated Mayaki area. Before the big explosion like in the clip, it was reported that the object had been detected by an unmanned surveillance drone, which recorded suspicious movements of Ukrainian personnel on the ground while additional reconnaissance confirmed that Ukrainian air defense system was there. It was identified, and the command decided to send Su-34 fighter-bombers to the specified airspace while carrying FAB-3000 aerial bombs, without entering the Ukrainian air defense system's operating zone. At the launch point, the aircraft dropped an air bomb, hitting the temporary deployment coordinates of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the direct hit, up to 20 Ukrainian soldiers and officers were reportedly taken out before they could fight. The previous week, a FAB-3000 also struck a bridge across the Seversky Donets in the same area, completely destroying the crossing, which in fact cut off supplies to Krasny Liman. After attacks like this, there’s no more chance for Ukraine to rotate troops, supply ammunition, or evacuate casualties.

So far, Ukrainian forces haven’t found a way to protect themselves from the threat in Krasny Liman. What can be seen in the aerial footage is 'fire pockets,' showing assault groups from the 25th Division and the 67th Division of the 'West' Group of Forces in action. This is no longer small-scale infiltration by groups — it’s a methodical expansion of control zone from block to block, confidently securing positions in parts of the city. The assault forces reached Zeleny Klin station, infiltrated the city center, and from the south surrounded through wooded areas, cutting off the last escape routes. Real-time aerial reconnaissance, kamikaze drones targeting armored vehicles, pickup trucks, ground robotic systems, and live troops, thwart every Ukrainian counterattack attempt or rotation along travel routes. The remaining Ukrainian garrison is trapped in high-rise buildings in the south — with no supplies, no communication with the rear, and no clear orders. Russia advanced in the northwest, capturing 12 support positions and clearing 53 buildings in a single day, and seized 37 strongholds and cleared 251 city buildings in a week. The Ministry of Defense clarified the clearing of those buildings, and the Church of the Iveron Icon of the Mother of God has also been liberated. The clearing will take time, but the outcome of the battle for this city is already decided.

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