Elijah Announces The Messiah And Warns Israel

LISTEN O’ISRAEL TO THE WORDS OF THE ALMIGHTY GOD יהוה FOR YOUR DESTRUCTION DRAWS NEAR! This is what the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, who is the Almighty יהוה, says, You have failed to listen to the truth, to reason, to logic, and to the evidence laid down at your feet. For this, I יהוה have decreed that Israel and Jerusalem shall see no rest but shall instead see mourning and destruction. Your elders and young men will be slaughtered in the streets, your women shall be raped, your villages pillaged. You will know the great sadness the Egyptians felt at the first Passover. The decimation of your nation comes swiftly upon the backs of those who seek to destroy you, for I The Lord Almighty יהוה have gathered them against you for this reason. You shall know My anger for rejecting My Son says the Lord God Almighty יהוה. Zechariah 14 shall be realized and come to full fruition with or without your assistance Israel. Woe to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, to the daughters of Zion, for the day of your destruction draws near. Long have I suffered your ignorance of My Son, says the Lord God Almighty יהוה. Long have I stretched forth the Olive branch of peace only to have you reject it due to your pride and arrogance, says the Lord Almighty יהוה. Your Moshiach is Ra-El and there is none under Heaven whom I have bestowed the same authority as I have to Him. I proclaimed that your anointed one would be anointed with oil on the day of Purim and My messengers carried it out. He is the only one to fulfil My words for My glory, says The Almighty יהוה.

Acts of the Apostles 1: 11 "Men of Galilee," they said, "why do you stand here looking into the sky? This same Yeshua, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven."





Matthew 24: 27 For as lightning that comes from the east is visible even in the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.





Revelation 19: 12 His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns. He has a name written on him that no one knows but he himself.





Revelation 19: 13 He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and His name is The Word of God.…Egyptian Hebrew....Ra = Word....El = God....RayEl = Word of God....So bible scriptures tell you the name he would use at his second coming! https://rumble.com/vkc8fh-the-holy-spirit-of-christ-descends-over-temple-mount-jerusalem-28-jan-2011.html





