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Peter McCullough, MD: Winning the War Against Therapeutic Nihilism & Trusted Treatments vs. Untested Novel Therapies
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43 views • October 28, 2021
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS on October 2, 2021.
Slides: https://www.scribd.com/document/530328436/Slides-from-Peter-McCullough-MD-Oct-1-2021-Lecture
Patient Guide: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
Papers discussed herein:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.30.21262866v1.full.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8366801/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354152774_The_Impact_of_COVID_Vaccination_on_COVID_Death_Rates_Empirical_Evidence_from_California_Illinois
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7410805/
Slides: https://www.scribd.com/document/530328436/Slides-from-Peter-McCullough-MD-Oct-1-2021-Lecture
Patient Guide: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
Papers discussed herein:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.30.21262866v1.full.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8366801/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354152774_The_Impact_of_COVID_Vaccination_on_COVID_Death_Rates_Empirical_Evidence_from_California_Illinois
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7410805/
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