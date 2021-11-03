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UBER FIT BOLLYWOOD STAR KILLED BY VAXXX INDUCED HEART ATTACK DURING WORKOU
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333 views • November 03, 2021
Source: Bootcamp. Ultra physically fit Bollywood superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar, age 46, was killed by a vaxxx induced heart attack. I wonder if all of those pushing this crap realize that they are being used and as they are not needed any more they are getting taken out? Oh well. Karma is a beeeeootch. More videos you might find interesting:
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