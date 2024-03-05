Experts are Baffled

Even the corrupt MSM told us there were enormous problems with the jab (albeit the short to med-term 'distraction' issues) in the form of blood clots and heart inflammation. 'Higher than expected' they said. However when the issues with blood clots and heart inflammation started to affect well known people and those around us, the experts were suddenly baffled as to what could be causing it. But one thing they knew for certain, that it couldn't possibly have been the product with blood clot and heart inflammation warnings on the label, which was rolled out en masse.

3 years on the 'experts are still baffled', and those who trust them remain unphased by the pathetic irony of that phrase.

Mirrored - checkur6