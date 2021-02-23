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John Kerry, Democrats undermined Trump's Iran strategy for years
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10 views • February 23, 2021
John Kerry, Democrats undermined Trump's Iran strategy for years
welcome to 3yrs ago ..we knew this
where was the logan act
the obama administration never left they back stabbed, infiltrated and continued their corruption of our govt
welcome to 3yrs ago ..we knew this
where was the logan act
the obama administration never left they back stabbed, infiltrated and continued their corruption of our govt
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