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SOGI: Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: We're Comming For Your Kids! [28.01.2022]
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48 views • January 28, 2022
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Community Health Center Inc SOGI Screening Questionnaire Form.
SOGI: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI)
Links to pictures, plz share everywere...
1 https://i.imgur.com/sjy3KRM.jpg
2 https://i.imgur.com/AyLvqev.jpg
3 https://i.imgur.com/2nCQRs6.jpg
4 https://i.imgur.com/rSy3M6y.jpg
5 https://i.imgur.com/Lyoseei.jpg
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of our Children!
--
Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Drag Queen in Plain Sight..[31.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/adHMjrJVtU5N/
RockUncleProduction: FBI Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ PEDOPHILIA Signs and Symbols [08.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiNdt1jFSXJs/
Salty Cracker: Sick Teacher Removes American Flag & Has Kids Pledge to LGBTQIA+ Flag [29.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7o5Km6GpXj19/
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Psychopaths Want Your Children! [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhJ665CRHF3B/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Do you know What Frazzledrip is?
Showing 10 of 146 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
And many many more proof: kim lgbtqia search on Bitchute - Showing 30 of 52 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20lgbtqia&;kind=video
--
June 15, 2020 Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Discrimination
https://www.eeoc.gov/sexual-orientation-and-gender-identity-sogi-discrimination
1980 - EUROPE'S HUMAN RIGHTS WATXHDOG
Discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity is not compatible with Council of Europe standards. Therefore, the organisation started the fight for LGBTI rights already in the early 1980s.
https://www.europewatchdog.info/en/instruments/action/lgbti/
23. nov. 2020 Collecting Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Data (46 pages)
https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Collecting-Sexual-Orientation-and-Gender-Identity-SOGI-Data-2020.pdf
April 1, 2020 Collecting Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Information
Many health care providers do not routinely discuss sexual orientation or gender ... Such services include appropriate preventive screenings, assessments of .
https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/clinicians/transforming-health/health-care-providers/collecting-sexual-orientation.html
13. sep. 2016 https://www.azarahealthcare.com/blog/collecting-sexual-orientation-and-gender-identity-sogi-data-the-path-to-quality-care-and-accurate-reporting
Transgender Health Services
Family Health Centers of San Diego asks all our patients to answer questions about sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) on our registration forms.
https://www.fhcsd.org/transgender-health-services/
JUNE 2018 - TRANSFORMING PRIMARY CARE FOR LGBT PEOPLE
http://www.nachc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/LGBT-Toolkit.pdf
September 8, 2014 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0107104
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0107104
https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0107104
SGMRO > SOGI Questions | DPCPSI
NIH National Institutes of Health
Sexual & Gender Minority Research Office
https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/sgmro/measurement/questions
View Survey Questions
https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/sites/default/files/Evaluations_of_SOGI_Questions_20160923_508.pdf#page=41&;style=.pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=community+health+center+inc+sogi+screening+questionnaire+form&;t=h_&ia=web
Google: https://tinyurl.com/2xz3tmfe
Google Pics: https://tinyurl.com/7dzwpw7b
--
Source:
EntertheStars Between The Sick Satanic Lying MSM Headlines [27.01.2022]
5,272 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars - 104K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Community Health Center Inc SOGI Screening Questionnaire Form.
SOGI: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI)
Links to pictures, plz share everywere...
1 https://i.imgur.com/sjy3KRM.jpg
2 https://i.imgur.com/AyLvqev.jpg
3 https://i.imgur.com/2nCQRs6.jpg
4 https://i.imgur.com/rSy3M6y.jpg
5 https://i.imgur.com/Lyoseei.jpg
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of our Children!
--
Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Drag Queen in Plain Sight..[31.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/adHMjrJVtU5N/
RockUncleProduction: FBI Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ PEDOPHILIA Signs and Symbols [08.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiNdt1jFSXJs/
Salty Cracker: Sick Teacher Removes American Flag & Has Kids Pledge to LGBTQIA+ Flag [29.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7o5Km6GpXj19/
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Psychopaths Want Your Children! [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhJ665CRHF3B/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Do you know What Frazzledrip is?
Showing 10 of 146 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
And many many more proof: kim lgbtqia search on Bitchute - Showing 30 of 52 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20lgbtqia&;kind=video
--
June 15, 2020 Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Discrimination
https://www.eeoc.gov/sexual-orientation-and-gender-identity-sogi-discrimination
1980 - EUROPE'S HUMAN RIGHTS WATXHDOG
Discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity is not compatible with Council of Europe standards. Therefore, the organisation started the fight for LGBTI rights already in the early 1980s.
https://www.europewatchdog.info/en/instruments/action/lgbti/
23. nov. 2020 Collecting Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Data (46 pages)
https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Collecting-Sexual-Orientation-and-Gender-Identity-SOGI-Data-2020.pdf
April 1, 2020 Collecting Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Information
Many health care providers do not routinely discuss sexual orientation or gender ... Such services include appropriate preventive screenings, assessments of .
https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/clinicians/transforming-health/health-care-providers/collecting-sexual-orientation.html
13. sep. 2016 https://www.azarahealthcare.com/blog/collecting-sexual-orientation-and-gender-identity-sogi-data-the-path-to-quality-care-and-accurate-reporting
Transgender Health Services
Family Health Centers of San Diego asks all our patients to answer questions about sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) on our registration forms.
https://www.fhcsd.org/transgender-health-services/
JUNE 2018 - TRANSFORMING PRIMARY CARE FOR LGBT PEOPLE
http://www.nachc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/LGBT-Toolkit.pdf
September 8, 2014 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0107104
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0107104
https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0107104
SGMRO > SOGI Questions | DPCPSI
NIH National Institutes of Health
Sexual & Gender Minority Research Office
https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/sgmro/measurement/questions
View Survey Questions
https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/sites/default/files/Evaluations_of_SOGI_Questions_20160923_508.pdf#page=41&;style=.pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=community+health+center+inc+sogi+screening+questionnaire+form&;t=h_&ia=web
Google: https://tinyurl.com/2xz3tmfe
Google Pics: https://tinyurl.com/7dzwpw7b
--
Source:
EntertheStars Between The Sick Satanic Lying MSM Headlines [27.01.2022]
5,272 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars - 104K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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