Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Red Pill Video for Climate Change Believers
297 views
channel image
Free4eva Media
Published 15 days ago |

The real science that will open your eyes forever. Undeniable truth that globalists never want you to hear.

You have been told that carbon dioxide (“CO2”) is warming the Earth. It’s a lie.

Within a few minutes, host of The New American Ben Armstrong debunks the entire climate change story touted by Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, United Nations, World Economic Forum, corporate media, governments, professors, school teachers and anyone else who follows Agenda 2030’s climate change narrative.

What climate alarmists have done is reverse cause and effect. They are saying the effect of something is the cause, said Armstrong. However, rather than being the cause, CO2 in the atmosphere is the effect of warmer temperatures – first, there are warmer temperatures and then higher CO2 levels in the atmosphere follow.

How can I prove this? Armstrong asked. The oceans. The Oceans are the number one contributor to CO2 in the atmosphere. Watch Armstrong’s full explanation in the video. It’s so simple even a child will understand. https://expose-news.com/2022/11/11/co2-isnt-warming-the-earth-how-do-we-know/

Keywords
climate changejunk scienceweathermanipulationclimate alarmistsclimate realistspoiler alertpresentation of data

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket