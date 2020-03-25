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Democrats Announce Plan to Hold Blue States Hostage in Coronavirus Lockdown - FULL SHOW 3/25/20
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221 views • March 25, 2020
This allows the Deep State to hold the people & the economy hostage, triggering a depression & civil unrest, driving Trump from office. Democratic governors are trying to crash the economy by shutting down businesses across America for months. They’re doing this to try and remove President Trump from office, as the economy cannot sustain a shut down of this long without going into a depression. Please share this link to get the word out about this diabolical plan!
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