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Blatant geoengineering - messing with Mother Nature
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80 views • February 28, 2021
Today's western satellite images scream "UNNATURAL". It is so obviously manipulated that I could not pass up this opportunity to show them at work.
Anyone can see that it is manipulated. We aren't privy as to the WHY but between the massive global chemtrail and HAARP programs, we know the HOW.
While they are destroying our air and climate WE are supposed to behave in certain controlled austerity to save the planet's air and climate.
Only the ignorant believe them.
Anyone can see that it is manipulated. We aren't privy as to the WHY but between the massive global chemtrail and HAARP programs, we know the HOW.
While they are destroying our air and climate WE are supposed to behave in certain controlled austerity to save the planet's air and climate.
Only the ignorant believe them.
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