Who Destroyed Tartaria & On Up To The Present Day ..
216 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

#tartaria #mudflood #losthistoryIn this video, you find out just who destroyed tartaria, and we expose the evils of the world.


What happened to Tartaria? When did the Tartarian Empire begin its decline? Who are the enemies of humanity? We start looking for the answers in Quest for Tartaria Revelation The Tartarian Great War Part 2!

We have proven that Tartaria exists, we have proven they are the lost tribes of israel, we have exposed the evil, we are Tartarians. Now let’s expose the darkness my brothers and sisters of Grande Tartarie.


#tartaria #losthistory #mudflood


Shared from and subscribe to:

Quest for Tartaria

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGDJ4fdb3avjKv7gYOHG-yg/videos

