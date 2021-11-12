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Biden Admin says oil and gas industries must go bankrupt to implement climate change initiatives!
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20 views • November 12, 2021
---Biden Comptroller of the Currency nominee says oil and gas industries must go bankrupt to implement climate change initiatives
---Pentagon rushes $2 billion orders for customized semiconductors to beat supply crunch
---Truckers warn of massive disruptions to supply chain due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates
---Supply chain crisis affecting holiday shopping despite early start
---Fear and confusion in China after authorities urge families to stockpile daily necessities
BE A DIGITAL SOLDIER! GET "MAD" MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!
PLEASE SHARE THIS.
[email protected]
WE SUPPORT ONLY NON VIOLENT CIVIL DISOBDIENCE/RESISTANCE!
MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR WORDS AND PENS AND KEYBOARDS AND VIDEO CAMS. AND MOST OF ALL...
STOP BEING SHEEPLE... THINK FOR YOURSELF!
STAND UP FOR AMERICA.
JESUS IS LORD!
“Civil Resistance is a type of political action that relies on the use of non-violent methods. It is largely synonymous with certain other terms, including ‘non-violent action’, ‘non-violent resistance;, and ‘people power’. It involves a range of widespread and sustained activities that challenge a particular power, force, policy, or regime— hence the term ‘resistance’. The adjective ‘civil’ in this context denotes that which pertains to a citizen or society, implying that a movement’s goals are ‘civil’ in the sense of being widely shared in a society; and it denotes that the action concerned is non-military or non-violent in character."
---Pentagon rushes $2 billion orders for customized semiconductors to beat supply crunch
---Truckers warn of massive disruptions to supply chain due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates
---Supply chain crisis affecting holiday shopping despite early start
---Fear and confusion in China after authorities urge families to stockpile daily necessities
BE A DIGITAL SOLDIER! GET "MAD" MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!
PLEASE SHARE THIS.
[email protected]
WE SUPPORT ONLY NON VIOLENT CIVIL DISOBDIENCE/RESISTANCE!
MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR WORDS AND PENS AND KEYBOARDS AND VIDEO CAMS. AND MOST OF ALL...
STOP BEING SHEEPLE... THINK FOR YOURSELF!
STAND UP FOR AMERICA.
JESUS IS LORD!
“Civil Resistance is a type of political action that relies on the use of non-violent methods. It is largely synonymous with certain other terms, including ‘non-violent action’, ‘non-violent resistance;, and ‘people power’. It involves a range of widespread and sustained activities that challenge a particular power, force, policy, or regime— hence the term ‘resistance’. The adjective ‘civil’ in this context denotes that which pertains to a citizen or society, implying that a movement’s goals are ‘civil’ in the sense of being widely shared in a society; and it denotes that the action concerned is non-military or non-violent in character."
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