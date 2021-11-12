Biden Admin says oil and gas industries must go bankrupt to implement climate change initiatives!

---Biden Comptroller of the Currency nominee says oil and gas industries must go bankrupt to implement climate change initiatives---Pentagon rushes $2 billion orders for customized semiconductors to beat supply crunch---Truckers warn of massive disruptions to supply chain due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates---Supply chain crisis affecting holiday shopping despite early start---Fear and confusion in China after authorities urge families to stockpile daily necessitiesBE A DIGITAL SOLDIER! GET "MAD" MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!PLEASE SHARE THIS.WE SUPPORT ONLY NON VIOLENT CIVIL DISOBDIENCE/RESISTANCE!MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR WORDS AND PENS AND KEYBOARDS AND VIDEO CAMS. AND MOST OF ALL...STOP BEING SHEEPLE... THINK FOR YOURSELF!STAND UP FOR AMERICA.JESUS IS LORD!“Civil Resistance is a type of political action that relies on the use of non-violent methods. It is largely synonymous with certain other terms, including ‘non-violent action’, ‘non-violent resistance;, and ‘people power’. It involves a range of widespread and sustained activities that challenge a particular power, force, policy, or regime— hence the term ‘resistance’. The adjective ‘civil’ in this context denotes that which pertains to a citizen or society, implying that a movement’s goals are ‘civil’ in the sense of being widely shared in a society; and it denotes that the action concerned is non-military or non-violent in character."