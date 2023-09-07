TransGender Suicide - Homicide Prevention

Do you feel suicidal? Have Suicidal or Homicidal thoughts? Are you being pressured to Transition into another sex than the one you were born? These are Demonic spirits working through people who are Deceived by the Lying Devil.
Disclaimer: This message is not to diagnose or treat any illnesses. It is to set people free from Demonic oppression/possession to the Glorious Liberty of the Children of God and to expose the perverts behind these Lies.
From Transgendered 2 Transformed
https://youtu.be/dSh1EgozXBY Beautiful testimony!
