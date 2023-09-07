Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TransGender Suicide - Homicide Prevention
channel image
Heavenly Glory
45 Subscribers
9 views
Published 17 hours ago

Do you feel suicidal? Have Suicidal or Homicidal thoughts? Are you being pressured to Transition into another sex than the one you were born? These are Demonic spirits working through people who are Deceived by the Lying Devil.

Disclaimer: This message is not to diagnose or treat any illnesses. It is to set people free from Demonic oppression/possession to the Glorious Liberty of the Children of God and to expose the perverts behind these Lies.   

From Transgendered 2 Transformed  

https://youtu.be/dSh1EgozXBY   Beautiful testimony!

Keywords
pedophilestransgenderismdemonic possessionamerican medical assocpsychiatric assoctransgender suicidel ying spiritsdemonic oppression

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket