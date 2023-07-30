Create New Account
DTR S6 Bonus: Moon Hoax: Lunar Lander
Every lie has a weak spot. A place where the facts lose cohesion. For the Apollo missions, the Lunar Lander is the weakest vehicle in the platform. Today we examine some of the glaring problems with this tragically designed space craft. Enjoy.

