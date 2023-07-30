DTR S6 Bonus: Moon Hoax: Lunar Lander

Every lie has a weak spot. A place where the facts lose cohesion. For the Apollo missions, the Lunar Lander is the weakest vehicle in the platform. Today we examine some of the glaring problems with this tragically designed space craft. Enjoy.
