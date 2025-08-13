Pres. Harry Truman says Zionists wanted ALL of Palestine - 1960's Throwback

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Truman says Zionists wanted ALL of Palestine
🔊 Former US President Harry S. Truman admitted the Zionists’ appetite was insatiable when discussing Israel's establishment.
They were “against anything that could be done if they couldn’t have the whole of Palestine and everything handed to them on a silver plate so they wouldn’t have to do anything,” he says in this 1960s interview