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Tartaria ~ Maps from 1493 to 1852
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868 views • October 16, 2021
The Tartarian Empire has been scrubbed from the mainstream history books.
In this video I show you old maps (from 1493 to 1852) indicating "Great Tartaria", "Russian Tartaria", "Chinese Tartaria", and you will see how it shrinks over the centuries. Tatarstan in present day could be the country that reminds us of the past. Please watch to the end, and see that Tatarstan IS a real country today.
Copyright free material used, so you are welcome to share.
(Original upload date: January, 2019)
In this video I show you old maps (from 1493 to 1852) indicating "Great Tartaria", "Russian Tartaria", "Chinese Tartaria", and you will see how it shrinks over the centuries. Tatarstan in present day could be the country that reminds us of the past. Please watch to the end, and see that Tatarstan IS a real country today.
Copyright free material used, so you are welcome to share.
(Original upload date: January, 2019)
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