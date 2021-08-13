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01-04 The Leo Frank Case Table of Contents, Preface and Chronology Atlanta, Georgia 1913
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112 views • August 13, 2021
The rape/murder of a young factory worker held Atlanta's attention for the summer of 1913. Leo Frank, the factory superintendent, was tried for the crime and convicted by the end of the summer. This book is the first book ever written about the case. The story unfolds as if it were fiction, and includes bribery, the planting of evidence, charges of prejudice, detective agencies, false arrests and a great legal battle. We have included animated photographs as often as possible to help bring the story to life. The complete audio book is available at this link.https://archive.org/details/LeoFrankCaseAtlantaGeorgiaGreatestMurderMystery1913_201503
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